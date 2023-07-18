Tokyo
BOTANICAL VIEW｜渋谷上空229ｍの植物園
Photo: Shibuya Scramble Square

Shibuya Sky to open a sky-high garden exhibition overlooking Tokyo cityscape

Revel in the joys of botany at 229 metres above ground and find calmness in the frenetic centre of Shibuya

Emma Steen
Emma Steen
This summer, Shibuya Sky is unveiling a temporary botanical garden on its 46th floor, a soaring 229 metres above the city. Open from August 1 to October 1, Shibuya Sky Botanical View offers a verdant retreat within one of Tokyo’s busiest districts with a unique blend of botany and panoramic city views.

The exhibition is divided into five zones, each drawing inspiration from Japanese onomatopoeia that reflects the textures and appearances of the plants on display. The zones – Fuwa-fuwa, Kyun-kyun, Tsun-tsun, Sara-sara, and Mori-mori – each offer a distinct sensory experience.

Photo: Shibuya Scramble Square

Fuwa-fuwa, or 'fluffy', for example, is a cloud-like collection of hanging plants suspended from the ceiling. Each plant, while similar in appearance, is distinct in its form, creating an array of unique photographic opportunities.

The Kyun-kyun area, translating to 'cute', is a vibrant flower garden, courtesy of the creative minds at Mimosa, a team known for their botanical exhibitions. Here you'll feel as though you've been miniaturised while exploring within the petals and stems of an oversized flower bed.

BOTANICAL VIEW｜渋谷上空229mの植物園
Photo: Shibuya Scramble Square

Tsun-tsun presents a stark contrast with its display of prickly, thorn-protected plants, while the Sara-sara or 'smooth' section features slender leaves swaying gently in the breeze. Lastly, the lush Mori-mori zone celebrates robust, sun-nurtured foliage, creating a jungle-like tableau. 

BOTANICAL VIEW｜渋谷上空229mの植物園
Photo: Shibuya Scramble Square

Japanese onomatopoeia, derived from nature's symphony, embodies sounds often muted in city life. Through this exhibition, you’ll learn to appreciate and revel in the delights of nature, all while overlooking the city's skyline.

Admission to Botanical View is included with your general Shibuya Sky admission ticket (from ¥2,200 per adult). To find out more about the event, visit Shibuya Sky’s website

