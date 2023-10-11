Starbucks Japan releases special cups and tumblers for Halloween 2023

Things are getting spooky this season with the newly available Starbucks drinkware and merchandise

With Halloween creeping around the corner, Japan has gone into complete spooky mode with theme parks hosting special events while costume parties are popping up all over Tokyo. As with every season, Starbucks is also leaning into the occasion by releasing a collection of limited-edition merchandise that you can only get in Japan.

For this Halloween, Starbucks unveiled a drinkware collection of tumblers and mugs as well as small accessories featuring cute designs of cats and ghosts. As a fun touch, some of the cups even glow in the dark, or change colours when hot or cold drinks are poured in. The collection is now available in stores and online.

Here’s a breakdown of the Starbucks Japan Halloween 2023 collection:

Stainless Bottle Glow in the Dark 473ml (¥4,800)

Stainless Bottle Cat 355ml (¥4,250)

Tumbler Glow in the Dark 355ml (¥2,000)

Sunny Bottle Cat Ghost Lid 500ml (¥2,700)

Logo Cold Cup Tumbler Bumpy Glow in the Dark 710ml (¥3,150)

Silicone Lid Heat Resistant Glass Mug Cat 384ml (¥2,850)

Mug Cat Face 355ml (¥2,200)

Color Changing Mug Cat 355ml (¥2,200)

Color Changing Reusable Cup 473ml (¥550)

Reusable Cup Drink Hole Cap Bearista (¥1,150)

Fur Pouch in Clear Pouch Set (¥2,600)

Beverage Card Cat/Ghost (¥700 each)

Starbucks Mini Cup Gift Cat (¥1,050)

Bearista Mini (¥2,200)

To shop the collection online, visit here.

Love Starbucks? Check out the most beautiful Starbucks cafés around Japan.

