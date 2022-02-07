Without a doubt, Starbucks in Japan offers some of the most interesting seasonal merchandise. The coffee chain’s mugs and souvenirs are so popular that you often have to queue to get your hands on special items, especially during the spring. With cherry blossom season just around the corner, Starbucks has just unveiled this year’s sakura collection along with themed drinks and baked goods.

The new Starbucks collection features ten items ranging from tumblers to mugs. The entire collection will be available online from Tuesday February 15 and in stores from Thursday February 17. To help plan your shopping, here’s the full list of what’s on offer (from left to right in the photo above):

Sakura 2022 Glass Canister (¥ 3,100)

Sakura 2022 Heat Resistant Glass Aurora 237ml (¥2,970)

Sakura 2022 Stainless Petit Bottle 200ml (¥3,410)

Sakura 2022 Stainless To-go Cup Tumbler Line Art 355ml (¥4,070)

Sakura 2022 Mug Petal Pink 355ml (¥2,310)

Sakura 2022 Handy Stainless Bottle Blue 500ml (¥4,950)

Sakura 2022 Bottle Bloom 355ml (¥2,200)

Sakura 2022 Stainless Tumbler Emboss Bloom 473ml (¥4,400)

Sakura 2022 Starbucks Bear Lister Gift (¥1,500)

Sakura 2022 Starbucks Scan Pass Ring Note Blue (¥528)

In addition to the limited-edition merchandise, this year’s pink beverages include a Sakura Strawberry Shiratama Frappuccino (¥668) and a Sakura Blooming Milk Latte (from ¥501). The Frappuccino has a unique texture thanks to the addition of pink shiratama mochi and is topped with whipped cream and shavings of strawberry-flavoured chocolate. If you prefer something warm, opt for the latte, which features warm milk mixed with a sweet sakura strawberry sauce. Don’t forget to order the sakura doughnut (¥270) to complete your cherry blossom experience.

If that wasn’t enough, Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo is also releasing its very own special cherry blossom collection. To find all the items, you’ll have to visit the Reserve Roastery, but most are also available in the online store. The Reserve Roastery collection will be available from Tuesday February 15. Here’s the full price list:

Starbucks Reserve Roastery Pleated Mag Sakura 2022 White 355ml (¥3,300) Starbucks Reserve Roastery Pleated Mag Sakura 2022 Pink 355ml (¥ 3,300) Starbucks Reserve Roastery Stainless Steel Tumbler Facet Sakura 2022 473ml (¥4,840) Starbucks Reserve Roastery Handle Glass Sakura 2022 355ml (¥3,080) Starbucks Reserve Mug Sakura 2022 296ml (¥3,300) Starbucks Reserve Stainless Ring Bottle Sakura 2022 250ml (¥ 4,180) Starbucks Reserve Stainless Ring Bottle Sakura 2022 500ml (¥5,060) Starbucks Reserve Double Wall Glass Sakura 2022 296ml (¥3,630) Starbucks Reserve Roastery Leather Sacoche Pink (¥13,200) Starbucks Reserve Roastery Leather Mini Wallet Pink (¥9,680) Starbucks Reserve Roastery Small Tote Pink (¥2,640) Starbucks Reserve Leather Key Holder Green Sakura 2022 (¥3,630) Starbucks Reserve Leather Key Holder Pink Sakura 2022 (¥ 3,630) Starbucks Reserve Tohoku Cotton Hand Towel Sakura 2022 (¥1,980)

All the items above are available at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo and the Starbucks online store, except No 10, the pink mini wallet, which is exclusive to the Reserve Roastery. Can’t make it to the roastery? Items 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 13 and 14 will also be on sale at select Starbucks Reserve locations in Japan.

The Starbucks Reserve Roastery will also be offering exclusive beverages including sakura-flavoured Teavana drinks and a special cocktail. You can also try the new sakura baked goods at the in-house Italian bakery Princi. While the drinks will only be available at the Tokyo Roastery, the baked goods will also be available at other select Reserve locations including Daikanyama T-Site, Ginza Maronie Street, Marunouchi Oazo and Newoman Yokohama.

