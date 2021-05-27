Japan to extend Covid-19 emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and seven other prefectures

The state of emergency will now expire on June 20 – more details to come tomorrow, Friday May 28

Since Monday, there have been reports about the possible extension of the Covid-19 state of emergency. Japan declared its third emergency for Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo on April 25 and later moved the end-date from May 11 until May 31. Consequently, Fukuoka, Aichi, Hokkaido, Okayama, Hiroshima and Okinawa were added to Japan’s state of emergency. Currently, virus restrictions are scheduled to be lifted or eased on May 31 for all prefectures except in Okinawa, where the measures will be in place until June 20.

Multiple prefectures including Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Fukuoka have in recent days requested that the central government extend the emergency period. Kyodo News has reported that the state of emergency will now be extended until June 20, in line with Okinawa.

The government is expected to make an official announcement after a task force meeting tomorrow, Friday May 28.



With less than two months away from the Tokyo Olympics, the number of cases in Tokyo remains high. A total of 684 new Covid-19 infections were reported on Thursday May 27.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Take our Time Out Index survey and tell us what life is like in Tokyo

Olympic organisers and the Japanese government are considering allowing local spectators

Here’s the tentative timeline of Japan’s Covid-19 vaccination programme

Explore Harajuku virtually from anywhere in the world for free

What it’s like to return to Japan and quarantine under Covid-19 re-entry rules



Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.