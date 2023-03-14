The Disney pop-up café in Omotesando serves monochromatic food inspired by classic films

The black and white dishes at the Wonder Movie Cafe pay tribute to old movies and Disney’s 100th anniversary

This is a big year of celebration for Disney. Tokyo Disneyland is marking its 40th anniversary with new parades and events while the Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th birthday with a pop-up café at Omotesando Hills. The Wonder Movie Cafe, as it's called, pays homage to classic Disney movies through three different time periods with special menus, merchandise and interior.

The first phase from April 1 to June 25 will feature black and white sketches of popular Disney characters from movies such as ‘Winnie the Pooh’, ‘Aladdin’, ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘The Little Mermaid’.

Photo: Legs Company, Ltd.

Several items are only available for a limited time (until June 25), such as the monochrome burger (¥1,980) which has a vegetarian patty and black buns with Mickey Mouse ears.

Photo: Legs Company, Ltd.

The monochrome macaroni salad (¥1,100), on the other hand, is made with charcoal penne pasta.

Photo: Legs Company, Ltd.

The milk potato soup (¥990) makes a good side dish and is 'garnished' with a sketch of a randomly chosen Disney character.

Photo: Legs Company, Ltd.

Beyond the limited-time dishes, the café’s grand menu is a little more colourful and available every day. The Chicken Over Rice (¥1,760) features a vibrant yellow turmeric rice with chicken and carrots cut into Mickey shapes.

Photo: Legs Company, Ltd.

For a light meal, the shrimp and bean cob salad (¥1,100) is a popular choice.

Photo: Leg

To finish off your meal, you can get a frozen yoghurt (¥1,430) with fruit toppings of orange and pineapple, strawberry and banana, or kiwi and blueberry. It comes with a wafer shaped like a movie ticket or clapperboard. Plus it's served in an exclusive mug (¥1,980) that only people who order the dish can buy.

Photo: Legs Company, Ltd.

You can, of course, buy the monochrome plates, mugs and tumblers – but only if they were part of the meal you ordered.

Photo: Legs Company, Ltd.

Nevertheless, there are some exclusive goods that anyone can buy, including keychains, canvas art prints and tote bags.

Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also make a reservation on The Wonder Movie Cafe website.

More news

Kanto's largest tulip festival has 550,000 blooms – and it’s near Tokyo

Roppongi Art Night to return in May 2023 as a weekend arts festival

Daiso opens a massive new flagship ¥100 store in Ikebukuro

Lawson is selling these cute Doraemon wagashi sweets in March

In photos: a kawaii Rilakkuma pop-up café is opening in Omotesando

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.