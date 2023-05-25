The popular Robot Restaurant in Shinjuku is coming back – but in a new format

The over-the-top robot show will be staged at an adult cabaret club in Shinjuku's Kabukicho district

During the pandemic when Japan was closed to international tourism, we unfortunately lost many Tokyo attractions, including Shinjuku’s super extravagant Robot Restaurant. Known for its garish live shows featuring enormous robots and animated dancers, the Robot Restaurant was a popular attraction for tourists visiting Tokyo.

Photo: Time Out Tokyo Stock photos of Robot Restaurant taken before the pandemic

Now, though, there’s some good news as the Robot Restaurant is making a comeback, albeit in a different format. Starting Monday May 29, Robot Restaurant will now be a daytime show as it takes over Gira Gira Girls during the venue's closing hours. Do note that Gira Gira Girls is an adult cabaret club located in the same building as the old Robot Restaurant in Shinjuku’s Kabukicho district. However, the venue's website states that the Robot Restaurant show will not contain any adult content.

Photo: Time Out Tokyo Stock photos of Robot Restaurant taken before the pandemic

The shows are three hours long and take place from 1pm to 5pm with an intermission in between. At the time of writing, it's not clear whether the new show will be the full version similar to its predecessor or a reformatted version due to the size of the stage (the new performance stage is roughly half the size of the previous one at the old venue).

Tickets must be reserved through the website and cost ¥9,000 if paid for online or ¥10,000 at the door on the day of the show. The ticket price also includes food and drink options. You'll get to choose either a bento box (beef, sushi or appetiser set), ramen, udon or two drinks. If you want additional drinks, you can pay with cash directly at the show.

For more information, visit the website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Shake Shack collaborates with Michelin-star restaurant La Cime for a special menu

100-yen store Can Do is releasing a special Pac-Man collect

You can now buy your Ghibli Park tickets overseas via an official English website

Two Tokyo train stations were given a Harry Potter transformation

There are 5 festivals happening in Tokyo this May 27-28 weekend – don't miss them