There are always plenty of things to do over a weekend in Tokyo, but this coming Saturday and Sunday are particularly action-packed. Across the weekend of May 27 and 28, you can see several different sides to Tokyo and get a sense of the city’s vibrant culture.

Traditional festivals, art experiences and food events are all taking place in Tokyo this weekend. What's more, the weather is perfect for spending time outdoors, which won't be the case for much longer with a sweltering summer on the horizon. So here are the best festivals to enjoy in Tokyo this weekend.

Photo: Bert Holtmann White Wings by Close-Act Theatre

Experience the vibrancy and creativity of Tokyo's art scene at Roppongi Art Night, which is returning this weekend with a diverse line-up of outdoor installations, live performances, cultural exhibitions, talks and workshops. This is one of Tokyo's most eagerly anticipated festivals, as it brings together the neighbourhood's museums, galleries, shops and public spaces for a unique and extensive event that runs well into the night.

The lineup features 45 established and up-and-coming artists, creating a whopping total of 70 programmes and events. Look out for big names like conceptual artist Takashi Kuribayashi in collaboration with Cinema Caravan and multimedia artist Tomoko Konoike.

Photo: Shibuya Kagoshima Ohara Matsuri

It's not often that Tokyoites get to experience the culture of Kagoshima prefecture, which makes this festival extra special. The event takes its name from the Ohara Matsuri, which is Kagoshima's biggest festival and named after a famous folk song from the area. Expect to see a colourful parade with song and dance performances from the prefecture in Kyushu across the two days.

The main event is the parade, which takes place between 12noon and 3.50pm on Sunday May 28 along Dogenzaka-dori and Bunkamura-dori streets in Shibuya. You won't be able to miss it thanks to the brightly-attired dancers in colourful yukata and happi (festival jackets) accompanied by traditional drummers.

Drop by on both days to try some Kyushu delicacies at the Dogenzaka Uniqlo store, and get more inspiration for a trip to Kagoshima from the tourist information booth at Shibuya 109 shopping centre.

Photo: fb.com/laofes Laos Festival Laos Festival Yoyogi Park is well-known for its cultural events focusing on the food and entertainment of different countries and regions. One of the most interesting is the Laos Festival, which has steadily been winning fans over the years. It's a great opportunity to try rare food and drink such as larb (meat salad), Lao sausages and Lao beer. You can also shop for goods from the Southeast Asian country at various handicraft stalls. There's live entertainment, too, with performances from Laotian pop stars Taiy Akar, Japanese funk band Tavasco, yosakoi dancers, a high school dance group and more.

Photo: ©Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau

This celebration of traditional Japanese archery began as a New Year tradition at Asakusa Shrine during the Edo period (1603-1867) and made a return as a popular festival in 1983. The event begins with a kusajishi performance at 11.45am, in which several archers attempt to hit a 110cm-tall deer-shaped target from a distance of 20 metres. This display is free to watch and doesn't require tickets.

Unfortunately, tickets for the main yabusame archery event are sold out. This part of the show features archers in traditional samurai hunting costumes aiming at targets while riding on a horse.

花園神社

This festival at Shinjuku's Hanazono Shrine dates back to before the Edo period (1603-1867) and takes place every year on the weekend closest to May 28. This year, the main event takes place on Sunday May 28 from around 10am, when the shrine's handsome 1.5-tonne mikoshi (portable shrine) is taken on a tour of the surrounding neighbourhood. But there'll be food stalls and colourful ceremonial rites to enjoy across both May 27 and 28 around the shrine.

