There's an onsen-themed Rilakkuma shop and café in Arashiyama, Kyoto

Stock up on Rilakkuma merchandise and even eat food shaped like the cuddly brown bear at the adjacent cafe

There are plenty of places where Sanrio fans can get their fix in Tokyo, whether it’s at Sanrio Puroland, one of the character cafés or merchandise stores. But it’s not only Tokyo where you’ll find Sanrio attractions. Kyoto currently has the 60th Anniversary Sanrio Exhibition at Kyocera Museum, and now even an onsen-themed shop featuring Sanrio’s cuddly brown bear Rilakkuma.

Photo: © 2022 San-X Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Arashiyama Omiyagedokoro Rilakkuma no Yu is set inside a traditional Japanese building that blends in with its neighbouring stores in Kyoto’s Arashiyama district. You’ll also find popular Kyoto attractions like Togetsu-kyo Bridge and Arashiyama Bamboo Forest in this area. Inside Rilakkuma no Yu, you can buy Rilakkuma merchandise with illustrations of the bear dressed in a yukata or soaking in an onsen.

Photo: © 2022 San-X Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

While Rilakkuma no Yu is also located in three other locations (Aichi, Gunma and Kumamoto prefectures), the Arashiyama store will have an exclusive plushie in addition to the usual items such as T-shirts, tote bags and towels.

Make sure to also visit the Rilakkuma Sabo tea house next door, where you can fill up on curries, bento boxes and desserts with Rilakkuma-shaped rice and toppings. You can even grab Rilakkuma crepes for takeout.

Visit the Rilakkuma no Yu website for more information.

More news

Gaggan Anand is opening a new restaurant in Fukuoka this December

Tokyo’s Kabukiza Theatre has a new stage curtain designed by Takashi Murakami

teamLab has taken over a botanical garden in Osaka and it looks surreal

Daiso releases a collection of souvenir tote bags for every prefecture in Japan

This new Tokyo-only KitKat is made from lemons grown on a remote Tokyo island

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.