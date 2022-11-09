Gaggan Anand is opening a new restaurant in Fukuoka this December

Though the hospitality industry took a hard hit at the height of the pandemic, the full re-opening of Japan’s borders means that foodies are now free to come and go as they please – and Japan’s restaurant scene can return in full force. Rather than simply going back to the way things were pre-pandemic, however, both local and international industry leaders are determined to shake things up a bit in the coming months. One such trailblazer is celebrated Indian chef Gaggan Anand, whose eponymous Bangkok restaurant has appeared numerous times in the annual World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

Photo: Zero-Ten Co., Ltd.

Before the year is over, Gaggan will open his first restaurant in Japan in collaboration with Takeshi 'Goh' Fukuyama – chef and owner of Fukuoka’s La Maison de la Nature Goh, which ranked No 36 on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2022 list. Named GohGan, the upcoming restaurant will open in Fukuoka city on December 1, fusing Fukuyama’s take on modern Japanese-French cooking with Gaggan’s unconventional Indian cuisine. What's even more exciting is that GohGan is just one of the tenants in a cool new riverside complex called the 010 Building, which will feature three storeys of restaurants, bars and an immersive theatre.

Photo: Zero-Ten Co., Ltd. Bar 010

GohGan will occupy the first floor of 010, while the second floor will feature a cocktail bar that doubles as a DJ booth and Theater 010 – a performance club designed and produced by the same company behind The Box in New York City.

Photo: Zero-Ten Co., Ltd. Theater 010

Fukuyama, who recently closed his aforementioned Nishinakasu restaurant after 20 years of business, will also be opening his second dining space on the third floor, where the chef will serve his signature dishes to small groups of diners on a communal table. The third-floor venue, simply called Goh, will open a few weeks after GohGan on January 11 2023.

Photo: Zero-Ten Co., Ltd.

Though we’re still a few weeks away from the opening of the new complex, bookings for each space are now available online. To learn more, visit 010’s official website.

