There's now a Marc Jacobs café in Tokyo until the end of March

Enjoy meals, desserts, cocktails and drinks created in collaboration with the designer label at The Aoyama Grand Hotel

Designer brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton have expanded into restaurants and cafés over the last few years, mixing food with fashion for hungry shoppers. American fashion brand Marc Jacobs is the latest to join the trend, opening its first café in Tokyo this spring for a limited time.

You can find the Marc Jacobs Cafe at the The Belcomo restaurant on the fourth floor of The Aoyama Grand Hotel until March 31. It's serving collaborative meals, desserts and drinks, many of which feature the fashion brand’s logo.

Drop by for lunch to try the Marc Jacobs-branded buttermilk fried chicken burger (¥2,100).

As for drinks, there's a stylish café au lait (¥1,000) that features the Marc Jacobs logo.

For something a little stronger, check out the two cocktails on the menu. There’s the J Marc Marigold (¥1,200) with sparkling wine and ponkan citrus syrup, or the J Marc Rose (¥1,200) with rice shochu, plum liqueur, raspberry and lemon juice.

If you’re craving dessert, go for the vacherin glace with strawberry (¥1,000); it’s a cloud-like French ice cream cake topped with fresh strawberry slices.

You can still order from The Belcomo’s standard menu during this time, but we definitely recommend trying these exclusive Marc Jacobs dishes while you can.

The Marc Jacobs Cafe menu varies depending on the time of day. Check with The Belcomo for more information.

