Tiffany reopens Ginza flagship store with Damien Hirst art on its facade

Earlier this month, luxury jewellery brand Tiffany & Co. reopened its Ginza flagship store in Tokyo after an extensive makeover. Originally built in 1972, the Ginza store was Tiffany's third major international flagship, making it a key hub for the world-renowned jeweller.

The store first relocated to its current spot at Ginza 2-Chrome in 1996 and underwent a significant redesign in 2008. The recent renovation maintains the iconic facade, a masterpiece by acclaimed Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, while incorporating a visually stunning work of art by British artist Damien Hirst.

Known for his rule-breaking installations and visceral depictions, Hirst has brought a vibrant touch to the building with homage to Japan's famous cherry blossoms. This collaboration, which sees a fusion of classic elegance and contemporary art, also echoes Hirst's solo exhibition in Tokyo last year.

To celebrate its grand opening, the faceted façade of our Ginza flagship in Tokyo designed by Kengo Kuma and Associates is illuminated with original artwork by Damien Hirst. Discover more: https://t.co/pe75OLw08x #TiffanyAndCo #ティファニー銀座 pic.twitter.com/21XBklZT3H — Tiffany & Co. (@TiffanyAndCo) July 9, 2023

The National Art Center hosted a collection of cherry blossom paintings from Hirst's recent 'Cherry Blossoms' series. Known as the enfant terrible of the art world, Hirst took a surprising and delightful turn with this series, introducing grandiose, abstract renditions of sakura with a splash of Jackson Pollock's influence. This same bold spirit can now be seen here in Hirst's collaboration with Tiffany.

The interior of the store, which spans 9,580 square feet over two floors, is a blend of gentle curves and soft hues, emanating warmth and sophistication. Upon entry, the ground floor pays homage to Elsa Peretti, a legendary Tiffany designer since 1974. The space encapsulates Peretti’s personal style, featuring design elements reminiscent of the natural world and furniture crafted in cork, a nod to her iconic Bean design.

The Love & Engagement collections are displayed on the upper level, showcasing an array of engagement and wedding rings. Additionally, the second floor honours the illustrious designer Jean Schlumberger, with a display featuring his elegant creations, including the signature Bird on a Rock brooch.

In the spirit of ‘go big or go home’, Tiffany is planning to boost its footprint in Japan even further. Come this September, keep your eyes peeled for a sparkling new store popping up in the stylish Omotesando district.

