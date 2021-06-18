Tokyo can serve alcohol again from June 21

You'll be able to drink for up to 90 minutes one other person between 11am and 7pm

On Friday June 18, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government decided to relax the prohibition on restaurants and bars serving alcohol when the capital transitions to a quasi-emergency.



Kyodo News reports that under the new policy starting Monday June 21, customers will be able to order alcohol provided they are drinking alone or in a group of two, staying for no longer than 90 minutes. Restaurants and bars will be allowed to serve alcohol from 11am to 7pm, but they will still have to close by 8pm.

Since the capital's third state of emergency was declared on April 25, restaurants and bars were urged to stop serving alcohol at any time of day, but not all businesses complied with the request.

Tokyo recorded 453 new Covid-19 cases on Friday June 18.



This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Japan will implement vaccine passports from July



Go on a road trip across Japan in a fully equipped camping car with a rooftop tent



Catch 13,000 hydrangeas in bloom around Japan’s longest suspension footbridge



This community bread stall in Tokyo tackles food waste and unemployment issues



Fuji-Q Highland is getting a new 55m-tall observation deck overlooking Mt Fuji



Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.