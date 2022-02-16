Tokyo Dome is now a mass vaccination centre for Covid-19 booster shots

However, the indoor stadium is only open to residents of Bunkyo, Itabashi, Shinjuku and Minato wards

In an effort to expedite Covid-19 booster shot inoculations, four Tokyo wards have decided to open a joint mass vaccination centre at Tokyo Dome next month. The facility will open on March 3, providing the Moderna vaccine to residents of Bunkyo, Shinjuku, Minato and Itabashi wards.

Bookings are now available. However, in order to be inoculated, residents of the aforementioned wards must be aged 18 or older and have observed a six-month window since receiving their second dose. The facility, which will open until May 31 2022, has the capacity to inoculate up to 2,500 people per day.

Getting inoculated at the indoor stadium also comes with a few perks for baseball fans. The on-site doctors and nurses will be dressed in orange Yomiuri Giants uniforms. Even the team mascot will be at the facility to take photos with people after their injections.

To book a slot online, you’ll need the free vaccine coupon that local wards are distributing to their residents via mail.

Not a resident of the aforementioned wards? Here’s our guide on how to get your Covid-19 booster shot in Tokyo.

More from Time Out

Daniel Arsham’s crystallised Pokémon invade Tokyo in five new exhibitions

Ikebukuro’s famous Spectacles Museum is closing after 50 years in business

The giant Gundam in Yokohama will be staying for another year – until 2023

Get an iconic springtime view of Mt Fuji at this shibazakura flower festival

This magical igloo village in Nagano is actually a restaurant

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.