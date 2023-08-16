Tokyo
Timeout
Tokyo Metro
Photo: S. Otsuka/Photo AC Undated stock photo of Tokyo Metro fare gate

Tokyo train stations to start tap-and-go credit card payments

Soon there’ll be no need to top up your Suica or Pasmo at the ticket gates

In a move designed to boost convenience for both locals and tourists, major train companies in Tokyo are gearing up to implement contactless fare systems compatible with credit and debit cards. This news comes around the same time as the suspension of sales for Pasmo and Suica cards, which most of Japan’s transport networks rely on, due to a global semiconductor shortage. 

According to Nikkei Asia, Tokyu Corporation has already started trials of the service this summer on the Den-en-toshi Line, with plans to expand the contactless payment option to all of its train stations by spring 2024. Tokyo Metro has plans to begin a tap-and-go system at its stations by 2024. It will be using a digital platform developed by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

Currently, many travellers visiting Japan rely heavily on rechargeable IC cards like Suica and Pasmo, even though multi-day travel passes and single trip paper tickets are also available. With this new service, tourists and commuters who purchase a special ticket online will be able to pass through the station gates by simply hovering their credit or debit card over the sensor. The system will also accept prepaid cards and QR code payments via smartphones.

Nikkei reports that almost 700 globally accepted credit cards will be compatible with Tokyo’s public transport systems. The adoption of card-based payments could slash rail companies' costs for installing and maintaining ticket machines.

