Tokyo’s Shinjuku ward will prioritise vaccinating adults under 40

Though Japan is in the process of extending its Covid-19 vaccine rollout to the general public this month, each municipality has some flexibility in its inoculation schedule. According to The Japan Times, Shinjuku ward is planning on a rollout for younger age groups by prioritising people in their 20s and 30s, with vaccine coupons to be distributed as early as next week.

Shinjuku – like other Tokyo wards – is now rushing to complete the inoculation of senior residents aged 65 and older by the end of July, but will open vaccine appointment bookings to residents below 65 from July 7. The Japan Times reports that people in their 20s and 30s will be the first group allowed to reserve their shots at publicly run inoculation centres next month due to concerns over a lack of young people with access to primary care.

Residents in their 40s and 50s will be next, though a Shinjuku official said older residents who have a regular family doctor will be encouraged to make vaccination appointments directly with their medical facility. After that, people aged 19 and younger will be next in line to reserve vaccinations.

For information on Japan’s vaccine rollout for the general public, see our tentative timeline.

