Watch: these Tokyo Olympic trailers are driving up excitement for the Games

After a year of waiting, the postponed Tokyo Olympics are now underway. The momentous event has received mixed reactions lately in the lead up its opening ceremony on Friday July 23. Nevertheless, the world has now set its eyes on Tokyo while broadcasting companies and sponsors have released trailers about the Games. From highlighting the best of Tokyo and Japanese culture to showcasing this year’s most promising athletes, these videos will get you excited to watch the Tokyo Olympics on TV.

This exciting trailer by BBC will get you all pumped up for the Games. The fast-paced, minute-long video portrays Tokyo in a stunning hyper-realistic style, combining the city's street scenes with Japan’s vibrant pop culture. There are quick shots of anime, gaming arcades and gashapon capsule toys, plus a whole lot of iconic Japanese references. You'll even see athletes rendered as characters in a Street Fighter-style video game. The soundtrack is composed by Kenji Kawai, who’s known for his work in ‘Ghost in the Shell’, with vocals by virtual pop star Hatsune Miku.

France.TV and its agency MullenLowe France teamed up with illustrator Stéphane Levallois for this awe-inspiring ukiyo-e-style animation featuring a sumo wrestler trying out all sorts of Olympic sports. It especially highlights the newer sports making their debut at the Games this year, including surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing.

Tokyo Olympic sponsor Samsung released an exciting preview featuring some of the year's most promising athletes including Sky Brown, the 13-year-old skateboarder who will be the youngest Summer Olympian representing Great Britain.

This trailer by Britain’s Channel 4 celebrates athletes who are heading to Tokyo for the Paralympics. The video follows their daily routines from waking up to training while juggling their everyday lives – with a bit of wit and humour thrown in for good measure.

Inspired and excited about the Tokyo Olympics? There are many ways to enjoy the Games, whether you’re in Tokyo or elsewhere.

