Your restaurant bucket list just got longer—here are the 2017 James Beard Award winners

Tonight, a group of America’s best restaurateurs, chefs and industry professionals gathered at the Lyric Opera of Chicago for the American food world’s version of the Oscars—the James Beard Awards. Winners were presented earlier for book and journalism categories (you can find those winners at jamesbeard.org), but tonight wrapped up the awards with two going to Chicago, five going to New York and one for San Francisco—plus many more from around the country. Here’s the list of who won in restaurant and chef categories for the 2017 James Beard Awards. Looking to make your list a bit longer? Here’s the list of 2017 nominees.

2017 James Beard Foundation Restaurant Design Awards

75 Seats and Under (For the best restaurant design or renovation in North America since January 1, 2014): Firm: AvroKO, Designers: Kristina O’Neal, William Harris, Adam Farmerie, and Greg Bradshaw, Project: SingleThread, Healdsburg, California

76 Seats and Over (For the best restaurant design or renovation in North America since January 1, 2014): Firm: Meyer Davis, Designers: Will Meyer, Gray Davis, and Katie McPherson, Project: St. Cecilia, Atlanta

Design Icon: Grand Central Oyster Bar and Restaurant, NYC

2017 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards

Best New Restaurant (Presented by True Refrigeration®)

A restaurant opened in the calendar year before the award will be given that already displays excellence in food, beverage, and service, and that is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.: Le Coucou, NYC

Outstanding Baker

A chef or baker who prepares breads, pastries, or desserts in a retail bakery, and who serves as a national standard-bearer of excellence. Must have been working as a baker or pastry chef for at least five years. Mark Furstenberg, Bread Furst, Washington, D.C.

Outstanding Bar Program

A restaurant or bar that demonstrates excellence in cocktail, spirits, and/or beer service. Arnaud’s French 75 Bar, New Orleans

Outstanding Chef (Presented by All-Clad Metalcrafters)

A working chef in America whose career has set national industry standards and who has served as an inspiration to other food professionals. Must have been working as a chef for the past five years. Michael Solomonov, Zahav, Philadelphia

Outstanding Pastry Chef (Presented by Lavazza)

A chef or baker who prepares desserts, pastries, or breads in a restaurant, and who serves as a national standard bearer of excellence. Must have been working as a pastry chef or baker for the past five years. Ghaya Oliveira, Daniel, NYC

Outstanding Restaurant (Presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water)

A restaurant in the United States that serves as a national standard bearer of consistent quality and excellence in food, atmosphere and service. Must have been in operation 10 or more consecutive years. Topolobampo, Chicago

Outstanding Restaurateur

A working restaurateur who sets high national standards in restaurant operations and entrepreneurship. Must have been in the restaurant business for at least 10 years. Must not have been nominated for a James Beard Foundation chef award in the past five years. Stephen Starr, Starr Restaurants (Le Coucou, Serpico, Upland, and others), Philadelphia

Outstanding Service

A restaurant in operation five or more years that demonstrates high standards of hospitality and service. Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Pocantico Hills, NY

Outstanding Wine Program (Presented by Robert Mondavi Winery)

A restaurant in operation five or more years that serves as a standard bearer for excellence in wine service through a well-presented wine list, knowledgeable staff, and efforts to educate customers about wine. Canlis, Seattle

Outstanding Wine, Beer, or Spirits Professional

A beer, wine, or spirits professional who has made a significant national impact on the restaurant industry. Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Milton, DE

Rising Star Chef of the Year (Presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water)

A chef age 30 or younger who displays an impressive talent and who is likely to make a significant impact on the industry in years to come. Zachary Engel, Shaya, New Orleans

Best Chefs

Chefs who have set new or consistent standards of excellence in their respective regions. Eligible candidates may be from any kind of dining establishment and must have been working as a chef for at least five years, with the three most recent years spent in the region.

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

Sarah Grueneberg, Monteverde, Chicago

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (D.C., DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Greg Vernick, Vernick Food & Drink, Philadelphia

Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)

Kevin Nashan, Sidney Street Café, St. Louis

Best Chef: New York City (Five Boroughs)

Marco Canora, Hearth

Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, MH, NY STATE, RI, VT)

Andrew Taylor and Mike Wiley, Eventide Oyster Co., Portland, ME

Best Chef: Northwest (AK, ID, MT, OR, WA, WY)

Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton and Greg Denton, Ox, Portland, OR

Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)

Rebecca Wilcomb, Herbsaint, New Orleans

Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)

Steven Satterfield, Miller Union, Atlanta

Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, CO, NM, OK, TX, UT)

Hugo Ortega, Hugo’s, Houston

Best Chef: West (CA, HI, NV)

Corey Lee, Benu, San Francisco