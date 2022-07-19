Book a getaway with your sweetie at one of the most romantic hotels in the US with private pools in-room, couples massages, and sexy perks

Whether you’re taking your relationship to the next level, or planning a romantic getaway with a special someone, make sure you’ve done your research. Finding the right hotel is key to setting the stage for seduction. No need to wait for Valentine’s Day, the most romantic hotels in the US have everything you need to get in the mood for love any time of year.

Let's set the scene: stunning views, breakfast in bed, couples massages and chocolate-dipped strawberries at turn-down. Sounds dreamy, right? Sure it does. Well what about soaking tubs big enough for two? Or a private in-room pool? You got it! Whether you’re looking for a big city love shack or a quaint coastal bungalow, these romantic hotels have sexy perks that will have you hanging up that Do Not Disturb sign. Be sure to venture out at some point, though, because these hotels are in some of the best places to visit in the country.

And one last little nugget before we get down to business: these romantic spots are sure to stoke the fires of passion, so it's worth considering the best couples vacations in the US as your next step on that love train.

