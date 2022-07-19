United States
The Chanler at Cliff Walk, Newport
Photograph: The Chanler

The most romantic hotels in the US

Book a getaway with your sweetie at one of the most romantic hotels in the US with private pools in-room, couples massages, and sexy perks

Whether you’re taking your relationship to the next level, or planning a romantic getaway with a special someone, make sure you’ve done your research. Finding the right hotel is key to setting the stage for seduction. No need to wait for Valentine’s Day, the most romantic hotels in the US have everything you need to get in the mood for love any time of year.

Let's set the scene: stunning views, breakfast in bed, couples massages and chocolate-dipped strawberries at turn-down. Sounds dreamy, right? Sure it does. Well what about soaking tubs big enough for two? Or a private in-room pool? You got it! Whether you’re looking for a big city love shack or a quaint coastal bungalow, these romantic hotels have sexy perks that will have you hanging up that Do Not Disturb sign. Be sure to venture out at some point, though, because these hotels are in some of the best places to visit in the country.

And one last little nugget before we get down to business: these romantic spots are sure to stoke the fires of passion, so it's worth considering the best couples vacations in the US as your next step on that love train.

Most romantic hotels in the US

Four Seasons Resort | Lanai, HI
Photograph: Courtesy Booking.com

1. Four Seasons Resort | Lanai, HI

This exotic branch of the Four Seasons is unlike any other brand hotel you've been to. The stunning cliffside property—a former pineapple plantation—has a number of guest rooms and suites, yet manages to feel intimate with personalized touches including sake tastings and mixology classes. Couples will love luxuriating on the tranquil beach, mai tai in hand, or participating in fun activities such as a sunset sail along the coastline or dining under the stars at a private table for two overlooking Hulopoe Bay. 

Auberge du Soleil | Rutherford, CA
Photograph: Courtesy Auberge du Soleil

2. Auberge du Soleil | Rutherford, CA

The five-star Auberge du Soleil is nestled on a 33-acre olive grove in prime California wine country with infinity-edge soaking pools overlooking the vineyards. Each of the 50 one- and two-bedroom suites features a wood-burning fireplace, extra-large soaking tub and private terrace. Meander hand-in-hand through the Ma(i)sonry Sculpture Gallery dotted with 110 works by California artists, then indulge in spa treatments that incorporate mud, minerals, olive oil, grapes and fresh herbs—you can upgrade your pampering session with a wine pairing selected by the Michelin-starred restaurant’s sommelier.

The Setai | Miami, FL
Photograph: Courtesy The Setai

3. The Setai | Miami, FL

The vibe is beachy by day and sultry at night at this luxe hotel. The Setai hotel seamlessly blends the old and the new, from the intimate waterside pergolas to the lobby, built from bricks repurposed from crumbling Art Deco buildings in Shanghai’s old city. It includes 125 suites and three heated pools, one of which is flanked by a 90-foot bar. Sipping Asian-inspired cocktails from a chaise lounge with sparkling views of the Atlantic is what this hotel is all about. 

The Restoration | Charleston, SC
Booking.com

4. The Restoration | Charleston, SC

This charming boutique hotel and spa in downtown Charleston is pretty dreamy for a couple looking to spark a bit of romance. On our visit, a lot of our fellow guests were on honeymoons and anniversaries, with the excellent staff seemingly well-versed in keeping those loved-up vibes flowing – mostly through making sure glasses are topped up at the complimentary wine and cheese receptions taking place most evenings. The Restoration is superbly placed for exploring Charleston – we can totally recommend a romantic dinner at Fig, or slurping oysters at 167 Raw. 

The Kehoe House | Savannah, GA
Photograph: Kehoe House

5. The Kehoe House | Savannah, GA

This luxury bed and breakfast is located inside a gorgeously restored 1892 Renaissance Revival mansion. Featuring 13 simply stunning guest rooms adorned with tasteful antiques and elegant textiles, the B&B offers enticing delights such as a nightly hors d'oeuvres reception and turndown service capped off by a plate of warm cookies. Couples can boost the long list of included amenities with optional add-ons like chilled Champagne and a platter of chocolate-covered strawberries.

The Chanler at Cliff Walk | Newport, RI
Photograph: The Chanler

6. The Chanler at Cliff Walk | Newport, RI

Nestled among Newport’s Gilded Age manors is this 19th-century wonder, a former mansion converted into 20 elegantly furnished hotel rooms. Each is unique and evokes a particular historical period or decorative theme. The Williamsburg Room’s style is post-Revolutionary America, with colonial floral prints of red, white and blue, while the Nantucket Ocean Villa’s harbor scenes and nautical design evoke the early 19th century on the island. Romance abounds at the hotel’s restaurant, Cara, as well as at the fire pits on the expansive seaside lawn where you can wind down as the sun sets with a tipple in hand. 

The Greenwich Hotel | New York, NY
Photograph: Courtesy The Greenwich Hotel/Annie Schlechter

7. The Greenwich Hotel | New York, NY

The Greenwich Hotel is located in the heart of bustling Tribeca, but you wouldn't know it once inside one of the 88 lush rooms and suites. Each is decorated with a different personality and sumptuously decked out with hand-loomed Tibetan silk rugs, Moroccan bathroom tiles and English leather settees. Splash out on the Fireside Corner Suite for celeb-level amenities including a working fireplace, king-sized bed, separate sitting room and wet bar, an extra-deep marble soaking tub and a walk-in rain shower. It's just about big enough for two, so long as you get nice and close.

The Cloister | Sea Island, GA
Photograph: The Cloister

8. The Cloister | Sea Island, GA

Built in 1928, this Mediterranean-style mansion located on a barrier island south of Savannah feels like its own private paradise. With 1,000 acres lushly planted with palm trees, it’s the perfect place for couples looking for some poolside chilling (there are three to choose from) as well as action-oriented couples who want to hit up its PGA golf courses or frolic along its five miles of private beaches. At night, relax in the property’s comfy rooms or suites, featuring vaulted ceilings, exposed wood beams and handcrafted Oriental rugs.

The Wauwinet | Nantucket, MA
Photograph: The Wauwinet

9. The Wauwinet | Nantucket, MA

Opened in 1875, The Wauwinet is the perfect adults-only island escape. The two private beaches provide stellar ocean views or you can marvel at the charming 19th-century architecture of the building. Each room comes with custom furnishings, featuring 400-thread-count Italian linens and a daily arrangement of fresh local wildflowers. Bu tthe real pièce de résistance are the four cottages, which boast their very own living rooms complete with gas fireplaces, king-sized beds and spacious bathrooms. Best of all, you'll only be nine miles from downtown Nantucket.

Twin Farms | Barnard, VT
Photograph: Courtesy Twin Farms

10. Twin Farms | Barnard, VT

Twin Farms offers 20 suites and cottages—each with a wood-burning fireplace and screened-in porch—on more than 300 acres of woodlands and meadows just north of Woodstock. Each folk art-inspired dwelling is unique with hand-painted murals, maple and pine woodwork, antique quilts or four-poster beds. Choose a vintage from Twin Farms’ 15,000-bottle wine cellar, then take a dip in the clothing-optional furo, a traditional Japanese soaking tub heated to 104 degrees.

Stephanie Inn | Cannon Beach, OR
Photograph: Stephanie Inn

11. Stephanie Inn | Cannon Beach, OR

The oceanfront Stephanie Inn, located on the coast of northern Oregon, provides equal doses of stunning nature, heady romance and top-tier luxury. Couples can enjoy PNW experiences such as wine pairing dinners that match local produce (think spice-roasted beets with delicious Oregon pinot noir), fireside massages in the privacy of your own room and cocktail-making classes. Tired of all the one-on-one time? Head down to the daily wine and beer gathering and mingle with other guests. 

Belamere Suites | Perrysburg, OH
Photograph: Belamere Suites

12. Belamere Suites | Perrysburg, OH

This luxurious hotel provides a pretty compelling reason to travel to northern Ohio. The adults-only property offers 35 private suites, each with its own entrance and carport. Inside, you'll find saucy amenities like bubbly jacuzzi tubs, two-person walk-in massage showers, plush robes and crystal-encrusted fireplaces. And if you’re really pushing the boat out, opt for the two-story Grand Royal Swimming Pool Suite, featuring a private, candle-lit, heated pool. Oh, and you’ll even get breakfast in the morning—because you weren't planning to get out of bed, right? 

