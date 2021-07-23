The best hotels on the beach near NYC
The best hotels on the beach near NYC are the perfect getaway destinations with sunshine, sand and standout digs
Let us paint a picture of the best hotels on the beach near NYC: crashing waves, rosé aplenty and the absence of thunderous garbage trucks at 7am. Escape the city and take advantage of the amazing neighboring beaches. And while New York isn’t exactly known as a beach town by default, these coastal hotels are an essential reminder of the seasonal beauty that awaits us all during the summer months and beyond. Whether you want a luxury in Long Island or sleek comfort in New Jersey. Now if you’ll excuse us, there’s a cabana with our name on it.
Best hotels on the beach near NYC
1. Gurney’s Montauk
No day trips out to Montauk would be complete without at least one night in this iconic (and rather massive) respite at the end of the world. Following a multimillion-dollar renovation, Gurney’s is back in action with stunning guest rooms, noteworthy dining and drinking by LDV Hospitality – and a private oceanfront that’s fit for even the most discerning beach bum. You've also got Hither Hills State Park and a great golf course a small drive away.
2. c/o The Maidstone
Scandinavian vibes meet East Hampton beach life at the Maidstone, a glamorous art-and-design-centric hotel manned by c/o Hotels. This spot is perfect for the eclectic traveler with a penchant for cute cottages, namely those who enjoy cozying up on organic cotton sheets with a complimentary cup of Darjeeling in hand. You’ll have to walk (or drive) a mile to the beach, but it’s totally worth the mini-hike. At the hotel you'll overlook East Hampton, and we recommend doing sowhile sampling some of the hotel's wine cellar, there's over 200 vintages down there.
3. The Asbury Hotel
Asbury Park’s latest addition to the hotel scene puts a casually cool spin on staycations, and with its two-block proximity to the beach and boardwalk, this is the place to be for any and all New Jersey forays. Be sure to catch a movie at rooftop bar the Baronet, grabbing a blanket and a beer while you’re at it. There's also a bowling alley, music venue and diner on site – so despite being super close to the big apple, you needn't really leave the hotel.
4. Topping Rose House
Allow us to introduce the crown jewel of Bridgehampton. Topping Rose House simply oozes charm and history, with its colonial characteristics that have been beautifully kept since it was built in 1842. And while the exterior looks historic, the inside is sympathetically modern (no minimalism here) throughout the rooms and public areas, including the fine Jean-Georges restaurant. The restaurant serves farm-to-food cuisine from its very own farm. Around the hotel you'll find not one, not even two, but four beaches, replete with all sorts of activities, including golf, fishing, water sports, horse riding and tennis. There's a shuttle to the beaches too. This is the good life.
5. Sunset Beach Hotel
Twenty ocean-view rooms make up this darling vintage-inspired André Balasz hotel, boasting unparalleled seclusion and a prime location just minutes from the beach. There’s plenty to do, see, and eat (think: pétanque, paddleboarding and bouillabaisse), and your inner French Riviera aficionado will be in its ultimate element. Bonus: Each guest room comes with its very own sundeck. You're also just a matter of yards from Wildwoods Convention Center, making it an ideal stay for work or play.
6. Montauk Beach House
Montauk’s most recognizable life-size tiki head stands perpetually at the ready, greeting guests at the threshold of this East End hotspot day in and day out. Spend your days lounging at the pools or the nearby beach, warming up by the fire at dusk and planning your night around the robust evening event schedule. There's also a 24-hour desk, and the accomodation is just off Route 27 making it a lavish and wonderful stop-off while on the road.
