1. Royalton
One word: fireplace. Is there anything as romantic as some gently crackling tinder and a bedside bottle of champagne? Not likely, aside from a gigantic circular tub surrounded by disco ball–esque tiling. Yep, Midtown’s Royalton has it all, landing it in the top spot… Not surprising given its dreamy design and sultry lobby.
2. The Pierre
There’s plenty to write home about at the Pierre, particularly the breathtaking rotunda, lavishly appointed rooms and sprawling views of the city from every floor. It’s among the most coveted addresses in the neighborhood and for good reason: the hotel’s storied past, old world elegance and romanticism are still apparent in its design and service.
3. The NoMad Hotel
Film noir aficionados, eat your heart out. The NoMad, in all its beaux-arts beauty, is an architectural gem rife with dark glamor and mystery. The hotel’s aesthetic, inspired by designer Jacques Garcia’s childhood Parisian apartment, is the epitome of romantic. Plus, with a world-class bar and restaurant led by the team behind the three-Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park at your fingertips, there’s no better place for an extended date.
4. The William Vale
Get out of town (sort of) and experience Williamsburg’s awe-inspiring urban utopia. A breezy concrete behemoth complete with 15,000 square feet of landscaped elevated promenade, world-class dining and drinking by Andrew Carmellini and an unreal concierge team that can turn a standard stay into the ultimate romantic escape.
5. Gramercy Park Hotel
After opening its doors in 1925, Gramercy Park Hotel became an instant New York favorite, thanks largely to its celebrity clientele. It was the location of Humphrey Bogart’s wedding, played backdrop to Babe Ruth’s drinking habits and was even home to JFK for a brief time. The hotel’s star-studded history just oozes romance—and the key to the city’s most exclusive park certainly doesn’t hurt either.
6. The New York EDITION
Ian Schrager’s New York EDITION is a treat for each of the senses, particularly given its intoxicating spatial scent courtesy of Le Labo, and design envy-invoking aesthetic; heavy in oak, marble and other rich accents essential to romantic staycationing or vacationing. Revel in the rainforest shower and follow it up with drinks or dinner at The Clocktower from Jason Atherton on the second floor.
7. Greenwich Hotel
Not only does this ultra-secluded oasis boast one of the best spas in the city, but it was formerly co-owned by Robert De Niro's father. Naturally De Niro Jr now backs the stunning art deco site, so you know quality is guaranteed. Each of the 88 guest rooms are unique and equally well-appointed, much like a skillfully curated box of chocolates. Needless to say, this one’s perfect for lovebirds seeking both privacy and an element of surprise.
8. The Beekman
Before becoming a hotel, this historic Queen Anne building kicked up an enviable cultural fuss. Since its opening in 1881 it has played host to New York's first ever production of Hamlet, and the short-lived NYC newspaper, The Broadway Journal, was printed (and run into the ground) here by none other than maudlin poet Edgar Allan Poe. If that stellar history isn't enough to wow your beaux, then take their breath away in the nine-story, glass-domed Victorian atrium.
9. AKA Tribeca
What was formally the fancy Smyth hotel, is now the location of AKA's luxurious Tribeca branch. The exclusive surrounds alone ooze romance, but behind the unassuming exterior of this four-star are beautiful mid-mod suites with floor-to-ceiling corner windows that offer stunning views of Manhattan from the comfort and privacy of your bed. Should you feel the urge to leave the room, you can partake in one of the free yoga classes available or sip on cocktails in front of the fireplace in the lounge.
10. The Surrey
Known far and wide for its top-notch spa and unbeatable privacy, The Surrey offers a charming taste of London just minutes from Central Park. If that’s not romanticism itself, we’re not sure what is. In case you need further convincing, this place boasts the honor of Relais & Chateaux affiliation plus Daniel Boulud dining, so we’ll let the esteem do the talking.
11. Wythe Hotel
Going to Williamsburg counts as a vacay for Manhattanites, right? At the Wythe, the city’s most photogenic industrial-chic interiors await. It’d be a shame not to stay as a couple if only for the portrait opportunities against soaring factory windows and the endless views beyond, which is only fitting for a hotel built on a foundation of art and beauty.
12. The Ludlow
Playful touches like faux fur rugs combine with classic decor, like leather armchairs, in this cosmopolitan hotel in the Lower East Side. Couples might like any of the downtown chic rooms—many boast sweeping views of Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn—but the terraced options are particularly swanky. Your proximity to trendy bistro Dirty French is just an added bonus.
13. Crosby Street Hotel
This Soho hotel takes the typical dinner-and-a-movie date to the next level: guests can pop into the state-of-the-art screening room on Sundays for dinner, drinks and a film. The perks aren’t the only thing that helps this British hotel stand out from the pack, either. Instead of the typical monochrome color palette, Crosby Street Hotel incorporates bright colors and funky art pieces throughout the lobby, terrace and guest rooms for an adorably whimsical look.
