1. Thousand Islands, NY
In upstate New York (way upstate), on the eastern edge of Lake Ontario in the St. Lawrence River, you'll find over 1,800 tiny islands and countless freshwater fish. During the region's mild summers, it’s effortless to spend a full day on the water reeling in bass, salmon, walleye, northern pike and muskellunge. Even novice anglers can get lucky here, especially on one of the popular guided tours. Only confident, experienced fishers should attempt to catch the massive muskies known to be as long as 5ft.
