From the Florida Keys to the Outer Banks, here are the best fishing spots in the U.S. to drop a line for mackerel, yellowfin and more

Fishing remains an important American pastime—in fact, more than 50 million Americans engage in freshwater, saltwater, or fly-fishing activities. While humans have caught fish for food for thousands of years, now that we don't have to catch our own food to survive, why are so many still drawn to the activity?

Not only does fishing provide solace from the hustle of modern life, but it allows you to get out into nature, whether alone or with friends, and of course, there's the thrill of feeling the tug on the line. While some fish for fun—releasing what they catch back into the water—there's also the option to clean and take fish home for the ultimate freshly caught meal.

Across the country, it's possible to find solid fishing spots in every state. But some locations are prime. From the piers of California to the lakes of New Yorkand rivers of South Carolina, we have rounded up the absolute best destinations for anglers in the U.S.