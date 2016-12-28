Say hello to CRU, Bangkok's newest higher-end rooftop bar

Centara Grand at CentralWorld Hotel, in partnership with G.H. Mumm Champagne, takes your sundowner experience to new heights (once again) with the opening of its new rooftop jewel, CRU Champagne Bar. Crowning the 59th floor of the hotel tower (four levels higher than the hotel’s famous rooftop dining venue Red Sky) CRU offers breathtaking 360-degree views of the Bangkok skyline along with drinks made with one of the world’s finest bubblies. The hotel is putting together the final touches on it so please hold your breath for more details.

Check out more rooftop bars in Bangkok here