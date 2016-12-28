  • Blog
  • Drinking
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Say hello to CRU, Bangkok's newest higher-end rooftop bar

By Top Koaysomboon Posted: Wednesday December 28 2016, 7:12pm

Say hello to CRU, Bangkok's newest higher-end rooftop bar

Centara Grand at CentralWorld Hotel, in partnership with G.H. Mumm Champagne, takes your sundowner experience to new heights (once again) with the opening of its new rooftop jewel, CRU Champagne Bar. Crowning the 59th floor of the hotel tower (four levels higher than the hotel’s famous rooftop dining venue Red Sky) CRU offers breathtaking 360-degree views of the Bangkok skyline along with drinks made with one of the world’s finest bubblies. The hotel is putting together the final touches on it so please hold your breath for more details.

Check out more rooftop bars in Bangkok here

CRU Champagne Bar at Centara Grand

 

 

 

 

 

 

CRU Champagne Bar at Centara Grand

 

 

 

CRU Champagne Bar at Centara Grand

 

 

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Top Koaysomboon

Time Out Bangkok editor who is making a deal with the devil to trade in his soul for scented candles and white shoes. 

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest