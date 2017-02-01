  • Blog
Zuma introduces Ron Zacapa Rum cocktails in Bangkok

By Top Koaysomboon Posted: Wednesday February 1 2017, 4:07pm

Sereechai Puttes/Time Out Bangkok

Trendy Japanese eatery Zuma and Ron Zacapa, a craft rum brand from Guatemala, join hands to elevate the diner experience with the introduction of Zuma Zacapa Live Solera, a newly-invented evolving cocktail system in which Zacapa rum will pass through exclusive aroma
infusions from four connecting American oak barrels.

 

Ron Zacapa is infusing their signature spirit with ingredients inspired by each city, which means Zacapa rum at Zuma in Dubai is scented differently from the Zacapa rum at Zuma Bangkok (infused with ginger and lemongrass, chocolate and chili, and bitters and pomelo zest tea). B590 per glass, served on the rocks.

Zuma, 1st floor, The St. Regis Bangkok, 02 252 4707

 

 

 

 

 

 

"It goes well with desserts, like this chocolate lava cake," says Zuma Bangkok's general manager

 

 

 

 

By Top Koaysomboon

