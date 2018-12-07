These are three Buddhist temples around Bangkok showcasing artworks for Bangkok Art Biennale 2018

Bangkok is hosting its own biennale, a large-scale art festival that involves various kinds of art created by an impressive amount of artists and exhibited in 20 different notable venues throughout the city. The Bangkok Art Biennale features masterpieces from more than 70 Thai and international names, including celebrated Japanese artist Yayoi Kusuma. As well as galleries, malls, and museums, Buddhist temples around Bangkok are also filled with artworks, so let's check out the best pieces to see at these religious sites here.

Read more | The historic East Asiatic Building is now open to the public to showcase Bangkok Art Biennale art works and The best Bangkok Art Biennale spots and where to eat around them

This vast temple houses the magnificent Reclining Buddha. Made from brick and gilded plaster, it measures 46 meters by 15 meters and depicts the posture of the Buddha while entering nirvana. Wat Pho also has 99 stupas, two of which hold the remains of kings Rama II and III. The latter institute Wat Pho as Siam's “first university” during his time – wall inscriptions give lessons in astrology, history, literature and, famously, massage pressure points. Check out Bangkok Art Biennale art pieces here:

Wat Prayoon

Though it’s not too popular with tourists, Wat Prayurawongsawas, a.k.a. Wat Prayoon, is one of the most revered Buddhist temples in Bangkok, and features well-preserved religious elements. Right next to the temple is Kudeejeen, the only Portuguese community in Bangkok that’s been around since 1767. There you will find influences of the European nation in its historic church, building architecture and, of course, food! Check out Bangkok Art Biennale art pieces here:

Seen on the TAT logo and 10-baht coin, this five-spired landmark has been known as the 'Temple of Dawn' ever since the soon-to-be King Taksin landed by the then Wat Magog at sunrise in October 1767. Briefly home to the Emerald Buddha, Wat Arun features a pair of yaksa (giant) statues, ceramic gables and 120 Buddha images. Don't rush a visit on a canal tour. Instead, access the temple via the public ferry from Tha Tien, and wander the temple grounds for as long as you wish. Check out Bangkok Art Biennale art pieces here: