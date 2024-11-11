Before you even get a chance to check into the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, you’ll be stopped in your tracks by art. The hotel’s expansive lobby is covered floor-to-ceiling in museum-quality pieces, from a large-scale digital installation called “Amalgama” behind the front desk to a small gallery that nods to Boston’s sneaker culture (and local brands like New Balance and Reebok). You’ll probably even witness a performance. A platform stage inspired by the design of the nearby ICA plays host to a variety of musicians and other artists throughout the week. It provides pretty pleasing background music while you finally do check in.

This sleek glass construction designed by Elkus Manfredi Architects opened in 2021. The hotel is separated into two sections: the Patron Tower and the Artist Tower. The Patron Tower nods to Boston’s performing arts heritage, offering spacious rooms and with rich colors and sumptuous finishes, thanks to interior design firm waldrop + nichols. The Artist Tower, meanwhile, recalls the design of the Seaport’s artist’s lofts, offering studio-style rooms that are especially convenient for working (or creating) remotely.

During my stay in the Artist Tower, I enjoyed a small studio with a lovely view of the city and harbor. These rooms are designed for one person, and feature open-concept closet and sink areas with separate stalls for the shower and water closet. While my studio was chic and comfortable, I admittedly spent more time in other areas of the hotel—my favorite part of the experience was sampling the slate of restaurants on the property.

I started by grabbing a drink at Lifted, the quirky cocktail bar that’s steps from the hotel pool. (The Omni happens to be the only hotel with an outdoor rooftop pool in the Seaport neighborhood.) My espresso martini—when in Rome, right?—came clipped with a tiny packet of chocolate-covered espresso beans. Afterward, I popped into Coquette to behold the show-stopping decor, and was comforted by the stately interiors of The Sporting Club. Dinner at Kestra, the Mediterranean-American restaurant off the lobby, consisted of a colorful mezze platter, local burrata and steak au poivre. In all, the property has seven different dining options.

Even if you’re not a guest at the hotel, you can park for free in the garage at 450 Summer St. as long as you grab a drink or snack at the Sporting Club, Kestra, Lifted or Crescendo (the lobby bar) and have your parking ticket validated.

Neighborhood

The Omni is perched quite close to Boston Harbor; the waterfront is only a short walk away. You can stroll beside it while taking in sea breezes, and then enjoy the range of restaurants and shopping the Seaport has to offer, from oysters at Row 34 and beers at Trillium Brewing Company to sweater-shopping at L.L. Bean. You can’t miss Cisco Brewers or Snowport (whichever’s in season), but if you’re new to exploring the city, I’d recommend catching a ferry to the North End or hopping on a water taxi over to East Boston. There is plenty to see in the newest neighborhood in Boston, and the hotel’s proximity to the harbor puts the best of the city at your feet.

Nearby

Institute of Contemporary Art: Stroll over to the ICA for an afternoon filled with modern art. Once you’ve perused the galleries in the Seaport, hop on the museum’s water taxi for a ride over to the Watershed in East Boston . This satellite location is a former warehouse turned into a gallery, displaying large-scale exhibits and video installations.

Games galore: Feel like a kid again with the gaming on offer in the Seaport. There’s F1 Arcade , a racing simulator bar and restaurant; Puttshack , an indoor mini-golf venue, Flight Club , a darts bar, and—a bit inland in South Boston— PKL Boston , a so-called “pickleball parlor.”