What to see and do during the Chicago Architecture Biennial

The Chicago Architecture Biennial is back in action this fall, bringing architecture-related programming to venues and museums across the city, centered around the theme of “Making New History.” That’s a bold and expansive mandate, but befits the international forum that encompasses notable exhibitions, installations and lectures—it’s all a bit more in-depth than your average architecture tour. While paying tribute to the city’s existing buildings, the biennial envisions what Chicago might look like in the future by considering the past and harnessing the imagination of contemporary designers. If you’re not sure where to start, take a look at some of the key things to see and do during the Chicago Architecture Biennial, which runs from September 16 through January 7, 2018.