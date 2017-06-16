10 more Chicago bartenders you need to follow on Instagram right now

Here at Time Out Chicago, we’re admittedly pretty big cocktail nerds. That means that when we’re not out sipping new concoctions at the best bars in Chicago, we’re creeping the cocktail scene on social media.We already gave you a list of 11 Chicago bartenders to add to your follow list, but hey—you could always gawk at more pretty cocktails. Add these 10 bartenders’ accounts to your Instagram feed and live vicariously through some of Chicago’s finest bartenders.
Sammy Faze — The Drinkingbird
Chad Hauge — Longman & Eagle
Jess Lambert — Vol. 39 and Boleo
Greg Buttera — Weatherby's Bitters
Charles Joly — Crafthouse Cocktails
Jenn Kaiser Knott — 312 Chicago
David Leon Jr. — Nacional 27
Danny Shapiro — Scofflaw
Scotty LoBianco — Broken Shaker
Joel Rund — The Sixth
