10 more Chicago bartenders you need to follow on Instagram right now

By Grace Perry Posted: Friday June 16 2017, 2:37pm

Photograph: Adam Jason Cohen

Here at Time Out Chicago, we’re admittedly pretty big cocktail nerds. That means that when we’re not out sipping new concoctions at the best bars in Chicago, we’re creeping the cocktail scene on social media.We already gave you a list of 11 Chicago bartenders to add to your follow list, but hey—you could always gawk at more pretty cocktails. Add these 10 bartenders’ accounts to your Instagram feed and live vicariously through some of Chicago’s finest bartenders.

Sammy Faze — The Drinkingbird

A post shared by Sammy Faze (@sammyfaze) on

Chad Hauge — Longman & Eagle

A post shared by Chad Hauge (@chadbartends) on

Jess LambertVol. 39 and Boleo

A post shared by Jessica Lambert (@jessy_sauce) on

Greg Buttera — Weatherby's Bitters

A post shared by Gregory (@fatgregbuttera) on

Charles Joly — Crafthouse Cocktails

A post shared by Charles Joly (@charlesjoly) on

Jenn Kaiser Knott — 312 Chicago

David Leon Jr. — Nacional 27

A post shared by David Leon Jr. (@artsybartender) on

Danny Shapiro — Scofflaw

A post shared by Danny Shapiro (@dashfast) on

Scotty LoBianco — Broken Shaker

Joel Rund — The Sixth

A post shared by Joel (@rundnation) on

