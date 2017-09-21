21 guilty pleasures every Chicagoan embraces

Here in Chicago, we pride ourselves on living in a bastion of high culture. From the Art Institute to the MCA, to birthing World Series Champions and Grammy-winning rappers, to our status as the culinary capital of America, Chicago has a lot to brag about. But deep down, we’re all trash humans who love Italian beef and saving our parking spots with lawn furniture. We certainly have our fair share of guilty pleasures—these are 21 of them.

1. Watching your neighbors duke it out via dibs. There’s gotta be a German word for that.

2. Visiting Mariano’s strictly for the free samples. Why bother with brunch when you can just take a lap around the grocery store?

3. Swooping in and taking that open seat on the CTA. No one else is quite as tired as you are, right?

4. Blurting out locations while watching Easy. “I’VE BEEN THERE! I KNOW WHAT THAT IS!”

5. Instagramming from Au Cheval. Did you even have the burger if you didn’t ‘gram it?

6. Italian beef. Just in general. No one feels good about eating an Italian beef.

7. Any House Hunters episode filmed in Chicago. We always know better than those couples.

8. Retelling the play-by-play of the Cubs’ 2016 World Series win. As if anyone has already forgotten.

9. Driving to Wisconsin solely for more New Glarus. It’s the only excuse we need for a road trip.

10. Late-night tacos. The most pure joy there is.

11. Going to McDonald’s at O’Hare. Yeah, there’s Publican and Frontera and SummerHouse but...we’d rather just grab a Big Mac.

12. Scheming your way onto a boat in the summer. You call it “using wealthy acquaintances for their nautical hookup.” We call it “the only way to get onto Lake Michigan.”

13. Taking a Lyft/Uber instead of the CTA. We know, we know, it’s bad for the environment. But waiting on an outdoor platform in the dead of winter? No thanks.

14. Drinking Old Style instead of craft beer. We should really have higher standards.

15. B96. We barely even feel guilty about this. Who doesn’t love Top 40s from time to time?

16. Repeating outfits in the winter. If you never took off your coat, you basically didn’t wear the outfit in the first place.

17. Going to the Olive Garden in Avondale. Real Italian restaurants don’t offer bottomless breadsticks, we’ll tell you that much.

18. Eavesdropping on tourists at Navy Pier’s Margaritaville. It’s just so damn entertaining.

19. Working yourself into the narrative of Chance the Rapper’s rise to fame. “Um, yeah, I totally bought his mixtape when he was still in high school.”

20. Visiting New York City. We love talking shit, but deep down we love a good trip to New York.

21. Putting ketchup on our hot dogs. SHHHHH.

