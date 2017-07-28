Arcade Fire just announced a Lollapalooza aftershow at Metro

Love the Lolla lineup but hate the crowds? Lollapalooza 2017 headliners Arcade Fire just announced they’ll be performing at Metro Chicago on Saturday, August 5. They’re one of few big Lolla acts playing small aftershows, along with Blink-182 and Ryan Adams.

The Montreal rockers achieved mid-2000s indie-rock glory with their 2004 studio album, Funeral. Just today, they released their fifth album, Everything Now, which they’ll surely showcase at their Grant Park show. The six-piece Canadian outfit is known for its eccentric, all-out live performances. While Arcade Fire certainly knows how to serve a huge crowd, seeing the larger-than-life group at Metro should be unforgettable.

Tickets go on sale today at 11am, so if you’re looking to experience an epic, intimate performance of “Wake Up,” don’t sleep on this. Tickets are available through the Metro site, right here. There’s a two-ticket limit per purchase.

Remember, Metro only holds about 1,100 people, so tickets will be incredibly limited. If you can’t snag ‘em, you can still see Arcade Fire headline Sunday night at Lolla. And while you’re at it, check out our full guide to Lollapalooza 2017 aftershows.

