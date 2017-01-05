Billy Joel is coming back to Wrigley Field this summer

For the fourth consecutive year, Billy Joel will be performing in Wrigley Field this summer—at this point, we might as well call it an annual residency. The 67-year-old singer-songwriter will play the home of the Chicago Cubs on August 11, the Friday following this year's Lollapalooza. He joins another star-studded lineup of concerts at the North Side ballpark, including Tom Petty on June 29; John Mayer–fronted Dead & Company on June 30 and July 1; and a co-headlining bill of James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt on July 17.

Joel is no stranger to repeatedly playing the same venue—the six-time Grammy Award winner is in the midst of an ongoing monthly residency at Madison Square Garden that began in 2014. He'll play his 41st monthly show at the New York City venue in May, after selling out the previous 40 concerts he's performed there.

Tickets to Joel's latest stop in Wrigleyville go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10am. If you're hoping to score tickets, buy early—all of his previous shows at the ballpark have been sold-out affairs.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.