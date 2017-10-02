Broadway in Chicago sets final show for next subscription season

Broadway in Chicago this morning announced the final lineup for the spring and summer 2018 subscription season that will go on sale October 18.

Only one new title is in the mix: a musical titled A Taste of Things to Come, set to play BIC’s smallest venue, the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, from March 20 to April 29. A Broadway in Chicago spokesperson couldn’t provide much information about the production that will appear in Chicago, but the show had an Off Broadway production at the York Theatre Company in the fall of 2016 after premiering earlier last year at the Bucks County Playhouse in Pennsylvania. It’s an original story by Debra Barsha and Hollye Levin about housewives in the 1950s.

Taste joins the previously announced engagements of Pretty Woman (Mar 13–Apr 15 at the Oriental Theatre), On Your Feet! (Mar 21–Apr 8 at the Cadillac Palace), The Cher Show (Jun 12–Jul 15 at the Oriental), Waitress (Jul 3–22 at the Cadillac Palace) and The Color Purple (Jul 17–29, newly moved from the Oriental to the Auditorium Theatre).

Off-season options include return visits by The Sound of Music (Apr 10–15), Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Apr 27–May 6) and Dirty Dancing—The Classic Story on Stage (May 29–Jun 3), all at the Cadillac Palace.

