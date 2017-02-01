Chicago coffee shops are raising money for the ACLU this weekend

It feels nearly impossible to get on Facebook or Twitter without seeing posts about the next protest or ways to donate. This weekend, there's a very simple way to help out those in need: Buy a cup of coffee. Coffee publication Sprudge has set up a nationwide fundraiser for the American Civil Liberties Union in response to President Trump's executive order that bans refugees from the United States and immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

The ACLU was quick to act this past weekend, enlisting lawyers to assist affected travelers en route to the U.S. when the executive order was signed, and as Sprudge points out, lawyers need coffee. To continue giving monetary support to the ACLU for its ongoing work, Sprudge is partnering with more than 200 coffee shops nationwide to raise money for the organization from February 3–5. Each shop will donate a percentage of sales in hopes of reaching at least $100,000, with Sprudge committing to matching the first $500 for the first 25 brands that sign up.

All you have to do is grab your coffee at participating local coffee shops this weekend:

Intelligentsia Coffee (all locations: 3123 N Broadway; Monadnock Building, 53 W Jackson Blvd; 53 E Randolph St; 2642 N Milwaukee Ave; 1233 N Wells St; 1609 W Division St)

La Colombe Coffee Roasters (all locations: Wicker Park, Andersonville, West Loop, 858 W Armitage Ave)

The Wormhole and Halfwit Coffee Roasters

Perkolator Coffee

Cup & Spoon

Loba Pastry & Coffee

Four Letter Word (roasted at The Plant)

Next Door Cafe (659 W Diversey Pkwy)

Beans & Bagels

Metric Coffee (2021 W Fulton St)

The list of participating shops continues to grow, so we'll add more Chicago locations as they're added. Here's the full list of participating coffee shops, nationwide.

