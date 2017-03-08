Chicago marks International Women's Day with these rallies and events tonight

In Chicago and across the globe, women are making their voices heard today in honor of International Women's Day. The annual day of protest dates back more than 100 years to the early 1900s, and encourages actions that promote gender equality and celebrate the social, economic and political achievements of women. In Chicago, several groups and businesses are planning rallies and events in conjunction with International Women's Day, as well as the Day Without a Woman strike.

From 7 to 9pm, a Chicago International Women's Day rally will be held at the Chicago Teachers Union headquarters (1901 W Carroll Ave). A group calling calling itself the March 8th Organizing Committee is hosting the event, which will feature a number of speakers and performers from groups such as Fight for $15 Chicago, SEIU Healthcare, Planned Parenthood and the Chicago Teachers Union. According to the event's Facebook page, the goal of the indoor rally is to "celebrate all those who have been leading the fight for women's rights and to play a part in building an all-inclusive women's rights movement."

The Chicago Socialist Party will mark the 108th International Working Women's Day with a rally from 6 to 9pm outside the James R. Thompson Center. Organizers say the protest is to demand the right to healthcare, childcare, eldercare and housing. Zerlina Smith, an organizer in the 29th Ward and Action Now activist, is among those set to speak during the event.

A number of Chicago bars and restaurants are also celebrating International Women's Day. Lost Lake in Logan Square will host an International Women's Day party from 6pm to 2am, and women-owned businesses and restaurant in Edgewater are hosting an International Women's Day Dinner Crawl. Other bars and restaurants, such as Flaco’s Tacos and Long Room, are donating a portion of the day's sales to groups that support women.

