Women-owned restaurants in Edgewater are hosting an International Women's Day Dinner Crawl

Want to sample delicious food from around the world without stepping foot outside of Edgewater? On March 8, the Edgewater Chamber of Commerce is celebrating International Women’s Day with a one-night dining event that promises to introduce Chicagoans to some of the neighborhood’s best cuisine, all while benefiting a worthy cause. Samples from 13 women-owned restaurants and businesses in the area will be on the menu at Edgewater’s International Dinner Crawl. Along with highlighting the successes of each participating businesses, the crawl will also raise funds for Girl Forward—a nonprofit dedicated to supporting girls who have been displaced by conflict and persecution.

The event, which takes place from 5–8pm, is $30 for members of the Edgewater Chamber of Commerce and $35 for the general public. After purchasing their tickets, crawlers will receive a map of participating restaurants that they can visit in any order they choose. Each business will offer visitors a sampling or tasting of a unique menu item. So, treat yourself to a world-class dinner and celebrate International Women's Day with these participating businesses.

Edgewater International Women's Day Dinner Crawl

Alice and Friends (5812 N Broadway St)

Edge of Sweetness (6034 N Broadway St)

Ethiopian Diamond

Fireside

The Growling Rabbit

Herb

Independent Spirits

Maddiebird Bakery

Mango Pickle

Phoenix Bean Tofu (5438 N Broadway)

Summer Noodles & Rice

Tina's Italian Ice (1050 W Bryn Mawr)

Uncommon Ground

