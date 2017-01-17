Chicago Open Air music festival announces its 2017 lineup

Chicago Open Air made its debut in Toyota Park last summer, bringing a lineup of modern rock and heavy metal bands to the Bridgeview soccer stadium for a weekend of music, beer and "gourmet man food." Today, the summer music festival announced its return and revealed the lineup for its 2017 edition, which will include more than 40 acts and take place on July 14–16—the same weekend as the indie rock–centric Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park.

This year's crop of headliners includes face-painted rockers KISS, nu-metal stalwarts Korn and mumbling heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne. The lineup is also populated with some other notable acts, such as Rob Zombie, Meshuggah, Dillinger Escape Plan, Slayer and Lamb of God. Plenty of the bands on the Chicago Open Air lineup would have been right at home on the 2017 Riot Fest lineup, but it's unlikely that the festival's respective radius clauses would allow double dipping (even though Bridgeview is technically outside of Chicago's city limits).

Just like last year, Chicago Open Air will host aftershows at venues like Concord Music Hall, Double Door, House of Blues and Metro. Festival attendees will be able to fuel up with "man food" from vendors including Chicago Doghouse, Dia De Los Tamales, Dinky’s Donuts, Kuma’s Corner and Pizano's. Those in need of a drink can check out the event's "Headbangers Bier Hall," which will offer a selection of local craft beer and Motörhead Wine.

Tickets for Chicago Open Air will go on sale at noon on Friday, January 20. Three-day general admission passes start at $119.50–$209.50, three-day VIP passes start at $425 and single-day tickets are available for as little as $50.

Take a look at the full Chicago Open Air lineup below and prepare to throw up some devil horns later this summer.

