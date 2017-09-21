Comfort Station is bringing a free outdoor concert to the Logan Square monument

With summer-like weather in the forecast for much of the rest of September, the next two weekends are packed with events that should tempt you to spend a few more days outdoors. Logan Square’s multi-disciplinary art space Comfort Station is joining the fray on September 30 from 1 to 9:30pm, hosting a benefit concert set beneath the nearby Illinois Centennial Monument.

Empty Bottle and the newly-formed Big Star Records (yes, a record label run by the Wicker Park taco restaurant) are booking the music lineup, which includes sets from rabbit-masked garage rocker Nobunny, local Americana band Quarter Mile Thunder, guitarist Ryley Walker and post-punk act Negative Scanner. The lineup will be fleshed out with additional acts in the coming week.

Admission to the concert is free, but attendees wishing to enjoy complimentary refreshments from Goose Island can make a $20 donation to Comfort Station to gain access to the event’s beer garden. If you’re already stopping by the nearby Revolution Oktoberfest, you might as well walk a few blocks north on Milwaukee Avenue and throw some financial support behind a valuable neighborhood institution.

