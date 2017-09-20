Streak of summer-like weather will stick around until early next week

Put away the pumpkin spice lattes and decorative gourds—summer is making one last glorious appearance in Chicago this week. Temperatures today are expected to reach a high of 88 degrees, but it doesn't stop there. Chicagoans should be able to enjoy 80-degree weather through Tuesday, September 26. After that, things settle back into fall territory with highs in the 60s.

Use the burst of unseasonable weather as an excuse to visit one of Chicago's best rooftop bars or patios before they close for the season, or wind down on one of the city's scenic boat tours after work this week. It's worth noting that the 2017 beach season ended earlier this month, but that doesn't mean the best beaches in town are closed off to public access. Sand seekers are advised mind official park hours and swim at their own risk as lifeguards are no longer on duty. For even more things to do outside this week and weekend, check out our September events calendar.

