Foo Fighters are playing a surprise concert at Metro on Friday

After keeping its Lollapalooza weekend suspiciously empty, Metro has been full of surprises over the past few weeks, announcing post-Lolla sets from Arcade Fire and Blink-182. It turns out they were saving the best (the best, the best, the best) for last. This morning, Metro revealed that the Foo Fighters will be headlining an evening at the Wrigleyville venue on Friday, August 4. It's an especially surprising development when you consider that Dave Grohl and company aren't even playing Lollapalooza... unless they're planning on making a surprise appearance in Grant Park at some point during the weekend.

Tickets are $75 and go on sale this morning at 11am via Metro's website. There's a two-ticket limit and you'll only be able to pick up your tickets at will call on the day of the show.

The impromptu gig will serve as a warm-up for the Foo Fighters' North American tour behind its forthcoming record, Concrete and Gold. As usual, if you're hoping to score a spot at this intimate show, you're going to need to open multiple browsers and cross your fingers—these tickets will be sold out in a matter of seconds.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.