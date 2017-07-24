  • Blog
Gulden’s mustard is doling out free hot dogs to ketchup-hating Chicagoans this week

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Monday July 24 2017, 11:30am

Photograph: Nick Murway

Last week, Chicagoans were tricked into putting ketchup on their hot dogs when Heinz pranked the city with its limited-edition “Dog Sauce.” To make up for this atrocity, the good folks at Chicago-based Gulden's mustard are defending our honor with freebies at hot dog stands around the city. Consider it a war of the condiments. Now through Thursday, you can visit the following locations to nab a free hot dog courtesy of Gulden's.

Monday: The Wieners Circle (2622 N Clark St), 11am–2pm

Tuesday: Chicago Dog House (816 W Fullerton Ave), 11am–2pm

Wednesday: America's Dog at Navy Pier (700 E Grand Ave), 4–7pm

Thursday: Chubby Wieners (4652 N Western Ave), 4–7pm

And if you were one of the sorry souls who slathered the red stuff all over your dog, know that you're in our thoughts. Our ultimate guide to Chicago-style hot dogs should get you back on track.

