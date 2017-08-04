  • Blog
Here’s where Lorde had dinner after her Lollapalooza set was cut short

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Friday August 4 2017, 2:36pm

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

What's a girl to do when her headlining set at Lollapalooza is cut short due to lightning and torrential rain? If you're Lorde, you head straight to Three Dots and a Dash with 20 of your friends. Last night, after her performance came to an abrupt end and fest-goers were asked to evacuate Grant Park, the 20-year-old “Green Light” singer grabbed a table at the River North tiki bar.

According to the staff at Three Dots and a Dash, the group ordered a bevy of shared plates for dinner, and “Lorde loved the tuna poke and pork skewers.” The menu includes other ideal post-fest snacks like Thai fried chicken, the Big Kahuna Burger, tofu peanut noodles and Hanali spring rolls.

Though Three Dots offers four private party areas, Lorde and her crew reportedly sat among the plebs in the main dining room, making her even more of a down-to-earth badass than we thought possible.

