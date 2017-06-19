  • Blog
Honey Butter Fried Chicken and Half Acre team on corn muffin-infused summer beer

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Monday June 19 2017, 11:29am

Photograph: Martha Williams
Honey Butter Fried Chicken

If you're anything like us, one of your favorite summer pastimes is eating fried chicken on a patio with a beer in hand. Local favorites Honey Butter Fried Chicken and Half Acre Beer Company have teamed to create a beer that embodies that hobby—minus the chicken. The two North Side businesses will release their collaboration beer, appropriately called Top Notch, on Tuesday, July 11, just in time for Honey Butter's fourth birthday this fall.

The brew was crafted using 50 corn muffins from the popular chicken spot, and the end result boasts fruity and floral notes with a crisp, balanced malt body. (We can only hope there's a whiff of those golden, honey-infused muffins, too.) With an ABV of 5 percent, this summer beer is made for all-day patio sipping and can be found exclusively at Honey Butter Fried Chicken and Half Acre Tap Room throughout the summer.

Staff writer
By Morgan Olsen 37 Posts

Morgan is the editor of Time Out Chicago. She is strongly opposed to the FDA's warning that raw cookie dough is bad for you. Follow her on Twitter @morgancolsen.​

For any feedback or for more information email

