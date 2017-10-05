Local hip-hop blog Fake Shore Drive is getting its own pop-up bar

Over the past few months, Chicago has seen pop-up bars that pay tribute to Netflix shows, music festivals and hip-hop duos. Next week, the former home of the Riot Feast will host a pop-up bar inspired by local hip-hop blog Fake Shore Drive, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month.

Founded by Andrew Barber in 2007, the Fake Shore Drive website has helped bring national attention to Chicago artists like Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa and Mick Jenkins. Barber also helps curate the Red Bull Sound Select concert series at venues throughout the city and will host a showcase at the Portage Theater on November 4 as part of the 30 Days in Chicago festival.

Fake Shore Dive will only be open for three days on October 10–12, turning 1941 W North Avenue into a bar and restaurant with live hip-hop performances and DJ sets. An opening night event featuring performances by Chuck Inglish, Smoko Ono and Some Guy Named Ty is no longer accepting RSVPs, but guests like Hebru Brantley, DJ Oreo, Mattboywhite and Stefan Ponce are rumored to be appearing throughout the bar's run.

The menu at Fake Shore Dive will look similar to the Riot Feast's offerings, with popular dishes like Chicago hot popcorn chicken, Radler's Thuringer sausage corn dogs and togarashi popcorn returning (hopefully they'll be sporting some rap-inspired names).

Fake Shore Dive will be open from 8pm to 2am on Tuesday, October 10 and 7pm–2am on Wednesday, October 11 and Thursday, October 12.

