Lollapalooza tickets go on sale March 21

It's that time of the year when the Lollapalooza headliner rumors start flying and we start pining for sun-drenched days spent trudging from stage to stage in Grant Park. If you're ready for another four days (yes, Lolla is retaining the four-day format this year) of non-stop music, your first challenge will be locking down a ticket to the perennially sold-out festival.

If you don't want to scour Craigslist, you'll need to be in front of a computer on March 21 at 10am CST, when Lollapalooza tickets will officially go on sale via the festival's website. Prices are the same as last year: single-day tickets are $120 and a four-day pass is $335. If you have money to burn (and enjoy free golf cart rides) you can snag a single-day VIP ticket for $650 or a four-day VIP pass for $2,200.

As always, don't expect Lollapalooza to confirm its lineup until after tickets to the festival are entirely sold out (which usually happens in less than an hour). We expect the full Lolla lineup to be released on March 22—until then, you'll just have to imagine all the cool headlining acts that you're paying to see.

