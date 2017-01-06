Luftwerk's light installation will debut on the 606 this weekend

The 606 will welcome its latest art installation this weekend after a crowdfunding campaign launched by the Trust for Public Land raised more than $25,000 to bring new public art projects to the trail and park system. Designed by Luftwerk, “Turning Sky” will cover the Bloomingdale Trail's Milwaukee Avenue bridge with LED lights that will flash and change colors according to wind speeds and temperatures in the area.

The installation will be unveiled during this weekend's rescheduled Walk with Light event on Saturday, which welcomes participants to bring their own lights and march along the 606. “Turning Sky” will be switched on at 4:15pm, after a short presentation in Park 567.

In February, the installation will begin reacting to real-time environmental data collected by the Array of Things project, a network of urban sensors that are being installed to collect information about the city of Chicago.

If you're already missing Christmas-light displays, “Turning Sky” should satisfy your appetite for Chicago landmarks covered in twinkling bulbs.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.