Macklemore will headline a new music festival at Guaranteed Rate Field

Last September, Chance the Rapper staged the first concert at the home of the White Sox (then called U.S. Cellular Field) since 2003, bringing Kanye West, John Legend and Alicia Keys to the South Side of Chicago. It doesn't sound like Magnificent Coloring Day will be returning this fall, but another one-day music festival is stepping in to take its place.

The inaugural Get In It MusicFest will debut at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday, September 16, featuring a lineup of hip-hop, R&B and pop performers. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis will headline the festival, with support from Fifth Harmony, Prince Royce, DNCE and Fat Joe. Local acts will also have a presence at the festival, with names like Jeremih, Lupe Fiasco, Carl Thomas and Felix da Housecat already confirmed.

Tickets for the event are $35-$150 and will go on sale on Friday, August 11 at 10am. A portion of ticket sales will benefit Get In Chicago, a privately funded organization that supports violence prevention programs in communities throughout the city.

The decision to host Get In It MusicFest on the same weekend as Riot Fest is a curious one, though organizers are likely banking on the fact that the two events will appeal to entirely different audiences. With Common's hip-hop-focused AAHH! Fest happening the following weekend in September, Get In It MusicFest's scheduling offers further proof that Chicago's summer music festival season is getting a bit crowded.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.