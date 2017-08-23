More ‘Hamilton’ Chicago tickets are going on sale August 29

Go ahead and mark your calendar “busy” for next Tuesday at 10am. That’s when the next set of tickets for the Chicago company of Hamilton will go on sale, online via Ticketmaster and in person at the PrivateBank Theatre’s box office.

The new block of tickets covers an additional 16 weeks of performances, from January 9 to April 29, 2018. Those are the first new dates to go on sale since February, when tickets were made available for performances from September 19 to January 7. In other words, if you want to slip tickets into your significant other’s Christmas stocking, now’s the time to buy.

If you want to get in to the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical earlier, Tuesday also happens to be when the same-day ticket lottery for Chicago becomes available in the new Hamilton app.

The Chicago production of Hamilton played its first performance at the PrivateBank Theatre September 27, 2016. The Broadway production of the hit musical has been playing since July 13, 2015 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. A third company opened March 10 of this year in San Francisco and played five months there before moving in August to Los Angeles, where it continues through December 30 before heading out on tour in 2018. A fourth Hamilton production is scheduled to open in London’s West End in November.

