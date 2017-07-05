  • Blog
North Avenue Beach is getting a swanky new resort-inspired restaurant

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Wednesday July 5 2017, 3:56pm

Courtesy M Works

When it comes to beach eats, Chicagoans are lucky if they can find a hot dog and a decent drink. But come August, beachgoers will want to dust off their sandy bottoms and head over to Shore Club, a forthcoming seasonal restaurant that borders North Avenue Beach at 1603 N Lakeshore Drive. If the renderings are any indication, this place isn't your average tourist-packed, subpar burger-slinging spot. Rather, the Shore Club looks like it's shaping up to be the modern dining destination North Avenue Beach needed.

The upscale beachfront hang offers three spaces: the Patio, an open-air lounge with lunch and dinner service on a first-come-first-served basis; the Restaurant, which offers an "elevated food menu" in a covered area; and the Oasis, where guests can grab a sun bed, daybed or cabana and nosh on small plates. Shore Club features a Mediterranean-fueled menu crafted by chef Elizabeth Tokarczyk. Expect dishes like grilled baby octopus, strawberry macaroon salad and Thai chicken lettuce wraps. Drink options include beach-friendly sips like Frosé All Day with vodka, rosé and peach puree.

The three-part space is slated to open in August and is even hosting a party for the Air & Water Show (if, of course, you have $125–$750 to spare). Oh, and beach bums take note: This place might be easy and breezy, but shirts and shoes are required at all times. Here's a look inside.

 

 

Staff writer
By Morgan Olsen

Morgan is the editor of Time Out Chicago. She is strongly opposed to the FDA's warning that raw cookie dough is bad for you. Follow her on Twitter @morgancolsen.​

For any feedback or for more information email

