North Avenue Beach is getting a swanky new resort-inspired restaurant

When it comes to beach eats, Chicagoans are lucky if they can find a hot dog and a decent drink. But come August, beachgoers will want to dust off their sandy bottoms and head over to Shore Club, a forthcoming seasonal restaurant that borders North Avenue Beach at 1603 N Lakeshore Drive. If the renderings are any indication, this place isn't your average tourist-packed, subpar burger-slinging spot. Rather, the Shore Club looks like it's shaping up to be the modern dining destination North Avenue Beach needed.

The upscale beachfront hang offers three spaces: the Patio, an open-air lounge with lunch and dinner service on a first-come-first-served basis; the Restaurant, which offers an "elevated food menu" in a covered area; and the Oasis, where guests can grab a sun bed, daybed or cabana and nosh on small plates. Shore Club features a Mediterranean-fueled menu crafted by chef Elizabeth Tokarczyk. Expect dishes like grilled baby octopus, strawberry macaroon salad and Thai chicken lettuce wraps. Drink options include beach-friendly sips like Frosé All Day with vodka, rosé and peach puree.

The three-part space is slated to open in August and is even hosting a party for the Air & Water Show (if, of course, you have $125–$750 to spare). Oh, and beach bums take note: This place might be easy and breezy, but shirts and shoes are required at all times. Here's a look inside.