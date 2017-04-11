  • Blog
Photos from the Cubs' opening night in Wrigleyville

By Zach Long Posted: Tuesday April 11 2017, 12:07pm

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

A little rain couldn't douse the excitement in Wrigleyville yesterday, as the Chicago Cubs played their first game in Wrigley Field since winning the 2016 World Series. Long before the Cubs faced off against the Los Angeles Dodgers, fans gathered in the newly opened Park at Wrigley to watch a screening of the team's championship-clinching game from the previous season. Elsewhere in the neighborhood, those without coveted tickets to opening night huddled around TVs in bars and waited for the evening's matchup. After a nearly two-hour rain delay, the Cubs managed to defeat the visiting Dodgers 3–2, unleashing the season's first volley of fireworks above Wrigley Field.

Our photographer was on the ground in Wrigleyville to capture the festivities around the Friendly Confines before, during and after the game. Take a look at our photos from opening night and feel free to sing a few bars of "Go, Cubs, Go!" while you're at it.

Chicago Cubs opening night 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

 

 

Chicago Cubs opening night 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Chicago Cubs opening night 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Staff writer
By Zach Long 541 Posts

Zach is the deputy editor of Time Out Chicago. He can write faster than George R.R. Martin. Follow him on Twitter @z_long.​

