Riot Fest aftershow lineup features Cap'n Jazz, Built to Spill, Gogol Bordello and more

Last week, Riot Fest revealed its schedule, but now organizers have revealed where you can see even more music after Douglas Park closes each night. The festival's late night shows will take place at Concord Music Hall, Bottom Lounge, Cobra Lounge, House of Vans and Smart Bar—sadly, 2017 will mark the first year that post-fest concerts skip the Double Door, due to the eviction of the Wicker Park venue.

Highlights of this year's Riot Fest aftershow lineup include an all-star indie rock double bill of Dinosaur Jr. and Built to Spill at Bottom Lounge on Saturday, Sept 16 and an extremely intimate Taking Back Sunday set at Cobra Lounge on Sunday, Sept 17. Vague mentions of “special guests” are scattered throughout the current lineup, so you can start guessing which Riot Fest acts might show up unannounced (our fingers are crossed for a surprise Jawbreaker set at some point during the weekend).

Tickets for all Riot Fest aftershows go on sale Friday, August 18 at 10am via the respective venues. You can take a look at the complete lineup of post-festival concerts below:

