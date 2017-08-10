The complete Riot Fest schedule is here, so you can start plotting out your weekend

With Lollapalooza in the rearview mirror, there's just a little more than a month before Riot Fest roars into Douglas Park, with Nine Inch Nails, Queens of the Stone Age and Jawbreaker headlining. This morning, organizers released the festival's daily schedule, which means it's time to start considering what bands you'll be seeing September 15–17.

Looking at the schedule, you might notice that Riot Fest has downsized a bit this year, with five stages in the park as opposed to the six that were on site last year (goodbye, Rock Stage!). This isn't a bad move—having more space to move around at a music festival is always a positive development, and fewer stages could also mean fewer tough scheduling conflicts, depending on your musical tastes.

Speaking of conflicts, there are a few glaring ones that we'll have to reconcile in the coming weeks. On Saturday, fans of sprawling hip-hip group Wu-Tang Clan and reunited punk act At the Drive-In will have to split their time between the Roots and Radicals Stages. On Sunday, you'll have to choose between the early ‘90s nostalgia of Cap'n Jazz and Built to Spill, before making an even tougher decision between Prophets of Rage, M.I.A. and GWAR. Maybe the Riot Fest lineup is a little too good this year?

If you want to start plotting out your sprints between stages, you can take a look at the daily Riot Fest schedules below.

